Designer Enikö Hegedüs-Buiron took notice. "We had an instant connection," she said. Daisy-May is now a brand ambassador for her Lulu et Gigi clothing line.

"I want people to see that beauty is not one-sided," Hegedüs-Buiron said. "It's a multi-faceted thing."

Duncan asked Daisy-May, "What advice do you have to children like yourself?"

"Just never give up, and just do what you can do," she replied.

Daisy-May will represent Lulu et Gigi again later this month at Paris Fashion Week, where she'll model at the top of the Eiffel Tower.