News
WATCH: Semi Crash Blocks Westbound Lanes On I-44
Wednesday, September 11th 2019, 11:03 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A crash involving a semi and a pickup closed both westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Union Wednesday morning. That's just west of the Arkansas River.
Tulsa firefighters pulled a vehicle across both lanes to block them off. Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed firefighters cleaning up after the crash. A white pickup was under a bridge with heavy damage to the passenger side.
The semi truck was stopped on the north side of the overpass.
No word yet on any injuries.
The highway was reopened just before noon.