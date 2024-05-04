Restaurant On Riverwalk Crossing Closes Soon After GolfSuites

Le Belle Restaurant and Events is closing after it said it was having challenges with the landlord, which is OneFire Holding company.

By: News On 6

Another business along the Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks is closing its doors.

Le Belle Restaurant and Events is closing after it said it was having challenges with the landlord, which is OneFire Holding company.

It comes two weeks after GolfSuites abruptly shut down following a dispute with the landlord.

Onefire said it evicted GolfSuites for breaking its lease agreement and not paying Onefire.

OneFire, which is the business arm of the Muscogee Nation who owns Riverwalk Crossing, said the decisions were not made lightly but were necessary for the successful future of Riverwalk.

It said Riverwalk goes above and beyond to work with tenants, but tenants have to consistently honor the lease obligations.