Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Investigating 2 Homicides
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault confirmed that his department is investigating two homicides.
The sheriff said they received a call about a death in the 14600 block of West Clyde Maher Road just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. That is in the Woodall area.
A homeowner told deputies that she shot a burglary suspect who was beating on the doors and windows of the residence. The suspect was reportedly yelling, "If you don't come outside I'm gonna burn your house down."
The woman told investigators she has no idea who the man is. She fired warning shots then shot the man twice, according to CCSO.
Chennault said the woman's neighbors confirmed the story, and she was not taken into custody. The district attorney will be reviewing the facts in the man's death. His identity has not yet been released.
The second homicide was about two miles south of Todd Access on the Illinois River, the sheriff said. It took place around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.
People were having a party, and a man and woman got into a fight. Chennault said the two were dating.
The boyfriend beat the woman in the head with a stick, and another man intervened, the sheriff said. The two men fought, then the man who intervened got a shotgun and shot the boyfriend.
The boyfriend, identified as Tim Ragsdale, died at the scene. The shooter was identified as James Mounce.
This is a developing story. We'll have updates in our app and in our newscasts.