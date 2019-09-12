News
Broken Arrow Recycling Committee To Recommend Use Of Recycling Carts
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - People in Broken Arrow could be getting a vamped-up recycling program.
Next week, The Citizens Recycle Committee in Broken Arrow will present their recommendation to start using recycling carts similar to the trash carts we're all familiar with.
The committee has already been testing out a couple of curbside recycling pilot programs.
If the cart-based recycling program is accepted, it will take at least a year to implement.
A decision is expected sometime this fall.