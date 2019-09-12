Boone Pickens Remembered For Philanthropic Impact
People around the country are remembering oil tycoon and Oklahoma Native Boone Pickens.
Boone Pickens was a leader in the oil and gas industry, he was a billionaire, generous with his wealth, and one of the most passionate supporters of his Alma Mater, Oklahoma State University that ever lived.
The big screens at OSU's football stadium, which bears Boone Pickens' name, are lit up with in memory of him.
Pickens was among the most generous collegiate philanthropists of all time. He donated more than $500 million to OSU -- almost evenly divided between academics and athletics.
But his giving went much further than just Stillwater. His philanthropic impact has reached almost $2 billion through the foundation he formed in 2006. That money has supported medical research and services, at-risk youth, and educational, entrepreneurial, political and athletic initiatives.
Pickens also signed the Bill and Melinda Gates Giving Pledge where he promised to give away the majority of his wealth during his life and after his death.
Pickens was also an outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish. He shared some of his outdoor adventures on Instagram, always with a clever caption.
He dove hunted on opening day for 77 straight seasons. For that he thought he should be in the Guinness Book of World Records.
He "got" social media even at 91 years old.
His family is working on funeral arrangements but say he will be buried in Stillwater.