News
LIFE Senior Services President Highlights How The Organization Is Helping Older Citizens
TULSA, Oklahoma - Eileen Bradshaw was recently appointed as LIFE Senior Services new president and CEO.
She joined News On 6 to explain LIFE and the work she does within the organization. LIFE provides older adults with the resources to maintain their independence. They offer comprehensive healthcare, senior housing, and host various events year-round.
For more information on LIFE or to learn how to volunteer, CLICK HERE