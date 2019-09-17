Sand Springs Woman Convicted In Baby's Death Now Charged With Punching Grandmother
TULSA, Oklahoma - Linzy Earles, the woman whose baby was killed by a puppy while Earles slept in the next room, is back in jail.
This time she's accused of "repeatedly slugging and punching her 75-year-old grandmother" who was trying to break up a fight between Earles and another family member in Sand Springs on August 16th.
Earles, a Sand Springs resident, is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery in that case. That charge violates the 1-year deferred sentence Earles got last November for misdemeanor resisting arrest.
During that sentence, she promised not to break the law until November 8, 2019, and follow the rules.
District Attorney Stephen Kunzweiler says Earles did not follow the rules. She failed to sign up for probation, failed to provide her address, failed to complete her 10 hours of community service and failed to pay her monthly $40 probation fee.
Earles was arrested in 2008 after her 2-month-old baby was killed by a 12-week-old puppy. The baby was in a swing and attacked by the puppy as Earles slept in the next room.
At that time, Earles was given probation and a whole list of rules to follow. She was instructed to get a GED, follow a curfew, meet weekly with her probation officer and undergo drug testing.
She was arrested during her probation, after testing positive for marijuana.
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office has asked a judge to revoke Earles' most recent 1-year deferred sentence, meaning she could possibly face some time behind bars.
Records show Earles had six outstanding warrants in Sand Springs and the one in Tulsa County for violating the rules of her most recent probation.