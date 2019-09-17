Muskogee Officer Justified In Shooting Man Holding Flaming Molotov Cocktail, District Attorney Says
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - The Muskogee County District Attorney announced that his department's investigation has cleared an officer who wounded a suspect earlier this month of any wrongdoing.
Officer Josh Jenkins shot suspect Darnell Cox September 4. Cox survived his wounds.
Police said Cox threw a flaming Molotov cocktail at officers and at his own mother, and an officer shot him to stop him from hurting anyone.
A release from DA Orvil Loge states Cox stole items including STP Gas Treatment from a Quick Mart at 1030 Eastside Blvd., then walked home. Police said Cox first tried to set a child's bicycle on fire before lighting the Molotov cocktail.
Police said as they approached the home, Cox held a container of flammable liquid with a paper towel that was on fire. As Cox moved to throw the burning container, Jenkins fired three rounds from his gun, striking Cox in the left hip and left upper arm, Loge said.
Loge said their investigation concluded Jenkins was acting within the scope and course of his duty with MPD because Cox was a "direct and immediate and lethal threat" to his mother and the officers.