Tulsa Fire Cadets Test Skills By Climbing 85 Foot Ladder
TULSA, Oklahoma - Men and women hoping to become Tulsa Firefighters took part in the tough test on Tuesday.
20 cadets participated in what's called a ladder climb. It's an event that's required for all candidates involved in the hiring process.
During the test, the firefighter cadets must climb 85 feet in the air using the ladder attached to a Tulsa fire truck.
"We make sure they are not afraid of heights. Our firefighters work off ladders quite frequently, so it is a big deal for us to actually have someone climb approximately 100 feet in the air and work with their hands or have tools in their hands that way we know there is no fear there," said one firefighter.
The cadets who passed this test will officially become firefighters starting in November.