Tulsa Police Investigate After Woman Shot, Man Hit By Car
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at a home near 26th Street and Sheridan.
Police say a woman flagged them down at a QuikTrip and told officers she'd been shot.
Officers say all of this started when the woman and another man, who is her significant other, got into an argument outside their house near 26th Street and Sheridan.
At some point in the fight, the woman hit the man with a vehicle, and the man shot the woman. Now, police say they're trying to figure out who started all of this.
Police say the woman is in critical condition, but the man is going to be OK.