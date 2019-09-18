1 Adult, 2 Juveniles In Custody After Attempted Tulsa Burglary
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police officers have two juveniles and one adult in custody following a burglary.
Tulsa police say a witness called police and told them to check on a house near 21st Street and Garnett.
Officers say they went in the backyard of the house and found 19-year-old Davyon Caddell and two other teenagers near two flatscreen TVs and backpacks.
Investigators say the burglary victims identified the stolen items, which also included a necklace and a gun.
Investigators say they searched the backpack and found two Halloween masks: a scary clown mask with red hair and a creepy bear mask.
Officers arrested Caddell who's now in the Tulsa County Jail. The two other teenagers--a boy and girl--are under 18 and were taken to a juvenile detention center.
All three face multiple charges, including second degree burglary.