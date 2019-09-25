The comet is still headed towards Earth, but we don't need to worry about it colliding — it won't get any closer than 190 million miles, according to NASA's JPL. Scientists will spend the next few months studying the comet before it returns to the vastness of space.

"The object will peak in brightness in mid-December and continue to be observable with moderate-size telescopes until April 2020," said Farnocchia. "After that, it will only be observable with larger professional telescopes through October 2020."

Astronomers weren't given that necessary time to study the first-ever interstellar object, 1I/'Oumuamua, when it was discovered leaving our solar system in 2017. Now both amateur and professional astronomers hope to further pinpoint the size, rotation and trajectory of 2I/Borisov before it's gone forever.