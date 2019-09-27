News
Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested After Tulsa Chase Ends In Broken Arrow
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested a driver after a chase through Tulsa and Broken Arrow.
Police say this started near 71st Street and Yale when officers tried to stop a pickup truck for driving erratically and failing to yield.
The driver didn't stop and took off leading police on an almost ten mile long chase.
The chase ended near 51st Street and 145th East Avenue when the driver lost control of the pickup after he drove over top sticks.
Police say the driver wouldn't comply with commands and tried to run from officers, but the driver was taken into custody after the K9 officer found him.