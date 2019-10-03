Tulsa Police Say Marijuana, Scales Found In SUV After Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is in jail accused of leading officers on a chase early Thursday morning.
Tulsa police say officers stopped an SUV just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning because it had an expired tag.
Police say Benny Neifeh initially pulled over near Sheridan and I-244; but during the traffic stop, officers say the man drove off, starting a chase.
Officers say the driver went through neighborhoods and stopped in front of a house on Norwood, just west of Sheridan and north of Pine.
Police say, at that point, the driver got out and ran.
Officers say they tracked down Neifeh in a backyard and arrested him. Police say officers searched his SUV and found two clear bags of marijuana, scales, and other empty baggies.
Investigators say they believe Neifeh was illegally distributing marijuana.