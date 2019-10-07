1 Suspect In Custody After Kansas Bar Shooting, Police Say
One suspect is in custody Monday morning in connection to a Kansas bar shooting that left four people dead and five others hurt.
Monday morning, police say their manhunt continues for a second man suspected of being involved.
Investigators say two men opened fire around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning inside Kansas City's Tequila KC Bar.
All four of the victims who died in the shooting were men between 20 to 50 years-old.
Police don't believe this was a racially motivated crime, but they say the motive is still unclear.
Investigators are going through surveillance video and conflicting witness reports.
Roughly 40 people were inside the club at the time of the shooting.
Investigators say the preliminary findings show the two men leaving the bar and later returning--armed.