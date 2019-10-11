Operation Velvet Fury Targets Illicit Oklahoma Massage Parlors
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County District Attorney's Office and the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office announced the results of an ongoing investigation into illicit massage businesses. The joint operation, called "Operation Velvet Fury," targeted people running what are alleged to be fronts for prostitution - and websites used by the businesses.
Some of the suspects have been taken into custody while two others are still being sought, officials said.
The task force investigation included encrypted communication platforms that give customers anonymity and allow them to graphically comment on the services offered by the businesses.
Investigators said their work focused on the people running the businesses rather than the prostitutes themselves. Those in custody include Kakar Chandra, Teresa Adams, Thomas Johnson, Elizabeth Wyers, Gene Gregg, Kara Rodriguez and Kacey Williamson. Williamson, arrested Thursday, is a middle school teacher in Perkins.
Attorney General Mike Hunter spoke to women who are trafficked in the industry, urging them to come forward to reclaim their lives with the help of community services.
