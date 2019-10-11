Manslaughter Arrest Made In Man's Death Outside Tulsa Rodeo Club
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police Department said a 23-year-old man has been arrested on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter after a death outside the Rodeo Bar. Christopher Carter, 23, has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
An arrest report states Carter hit Thomas Hurley who hit his head on pavement and died of a massive head injury October 8.
Several witnesses identified Carter as the man who struck Hurley, who was in Tulsa temporarily for job training when he went to the club, an arrest report states.
Records show Carter told detectives that he punched Hurley out of fear because the victim shoved him and had blood on his hands; however, police say surveillance video does not back up that account.
The investigator said the video shows Hurley had his arms down when the suspect hit him in the head. Carter told officers in a second interview that he blacked out during part of the incident, according to the police report.