Service Held Tuesday For Owasso Teen Killed In Crash
An Owasso High School student will be remembered Tuesday, nearly one week after he died in a car crash.
17-year-old Shea Powell died last Wednesday after OHP says he pulled his car out in front of another vehicle.
Related Story: Services Set For Owasso Teen Killed In Crash
A celebration of life service will happen this afternoon at First Baptist Church in Owasso to honor the 17-year-old's life.
Powell was driving on Highway 20 last Wednesday morning when he pulled out in front of a commercial truck.
The 17-year-old died, but his teenage passenger and the truck driver survived.
News On 6 spoke with Powell's family and friends last week, and they all described him as kind and selfless.
Shea's mother said her son was studying part-time at Tulsa Tech after his classes at Owasso High School with the goal of going into engineering.
Powell's celebration of life service will start at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.