Deputies Continue Search For Autistic Rogers Co. Teen
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 18-year-old with autism.
Deputies said Jared Boyd has been missing since October 14. They said he was last seen near the Foyil area wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, boots, and a cowboy hat. Boyd's parents said he got in trouble at home and left through a window in the home.
Since then, deputies have deployed a search team using an ATV, drone, a bloodhound, and a UTV, which is a large off-road vehicle. They have even dispatched their mounted unit, which are deputies on horseback.
"If he's out there and he sees this report, he just needs to know he's not in any kind of trouble. His family is very concerned about him," said Major Coy Jenkins, Rogers County Sheriff's Office.
The Mayes County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the search.
Boyd's parents are concerned and said he always has a smile on his face - and only wants him to return home.
"Come home, I love you and it wasn't a big deal. No matter what I am always there for you," said Tammi Sitsler, Boyd's mother.
If you believe you have seen him, you are asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office or 911.