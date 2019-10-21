News
Best Wishes, Terry! News On 6 Reflects On Terry Hood’s Career
Monday, October 21st 2019, 2:35 PM CDT
Updated:
Terry Hood’s retirement after 32 years with News On 6 is both sad and happy. We will miss her, but we’re so happy for her new beginning.
Please join us for an affectionate look back at her impressive News On 6 career - and don’t miss her final newscast: Thursday night at 6.
In the meantime, celebrate Terry with these videos we've put together in honor of her distinguished career.
