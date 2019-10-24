PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - Pawhuska Police say two major drug traffickers are off the streets, along with thousands of dollars worth of meth.



The most recent arrest was just Wednesday night. Police said that suspect had 20 grams of meth he was trafficking to the town. Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva says they noticed a rash in burglaries across town over the summer. He says his officers worked about 30 property crimes each month, compared to their typical dozen.



“It led to the fact people were stealing property and trading it for dope,” he said.



Police arrested several people for drug possession and larceny complaints, but they said it wasn’t enough.



“We used surveillance and made coordinated efforts to make larger arrests,” Silva said.



In September, police arrested Alicia Gibony with the help of Osage Nation police.



They said she trafficked 120 grams of meth on to tribal land.



“If we’re not able to cut off the head of the snake, we have problems,” said Silva.



Dash cam video from last night shows police arresting Gary Guffey. They said he trafficked more than 20 grams of meth.



Silva said an undercover officer caught Guffey trying to sell the drugs during a sting operation.



“Meth is king around here,” he said.



The two cases total $14,000 in street value.



Silva said his department is already seeing a drop in property crimes since making the arrest.



“We’re being proactive as a police department,” he said. “We’re not gonna allow meth to cause the public to worry about their safety and property.”



Both suspects are in the Osage County Jail on meth trafficking complaints.



Silva said people are now describing their town as “dry,” meaning drugs are off the street.