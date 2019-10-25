News
Oklahoma Students Compete In Google Aero Games
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -
Students across Green Country are taking part in the seventh annual Aero Games happening on the Rogers State University campus in Claremore.
The students competing at the games Friday have all built their own drones they will use in different competitions throughout the day. Around 140 middle and high school students from 11 school districts were expected.
Some of the different categories students will perform in include navigation, control, speed, and design. Google will also be showcasing their STEM-technology like 3-D printing and laser cutting demos at the event.
The first event started at 8 a.m., and the competition is open to the public.