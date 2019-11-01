News
Coweta Student Christmas Ornaments Headed To Washington D.C.
COWETA, Oklahoma - Coweta students are revealing some of the Christmas tree ornaments that will be on display in Washington D.C.
Fifty-six schools across the country were picked to create the ornaments. They'll be hung on smaller trees that surround the big National Christmas Tree.
Coweta High School's art class created different ornaments to represent Oklahoma. One student called it a once in a lifetime opportunity.
"It's kind of crazy. It's a big deal. We're kind of a small school. It doesn't seem like we will get picked for something like this, and we're kind of representing all of Oklahoma," said Senior Alexis Barrett.
The Coweta students made 24 ornaments.