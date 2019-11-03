News
Tulsa's Most Wanted Now In Custody
Sunday, November 3rd 2019, 7:02 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's most wanted is in custody thanks to an anonymous tip.
Police say they received a tip around 9:30 Saturday night that Laura Moffitt also known as Laura Palmer and "Seven” could be found near 31st and 129th East Ave in Tulsa.
Authorities say Moffitt was wanted in connection to beating, sexually assaulting and torturing a woman earlier this month over $180.Police say they had Palmer in custody within 25 minutes of receiving the tip.
Moffitt is being held on a $500,000 bond on first-degree rape, kidnapping, and firearm charges.