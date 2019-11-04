News
Tulsa Surplus Property Auction Saturday To Have Most Vehicles Ever
TULSA, Oklahoma -
The City of Tulsa will hold an auction to sell surplus property Saturday, November 9. The auction starts at 9:30 a.m. at the city's surplus property facility, 108 North Trenton Avenue.
Doors open at 7:30 a.m.
Some of the items up for bid include 600 old parking meters, almost 150 vehicles, and concessions equipment from the BOK Center and Cox Business Center.
The City said it's the largest number of vehicles they've ever offered at auction.
Items are available for viewing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, November 8. Bidders can register in advance and see merchandise online as well. No one under age 16 is allowed at the surplus property facility, the City said.
Find out more about the auction and see photos of the items for sale.