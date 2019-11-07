The data continue to waffle with the timing of the Sunday PM or Monday morning arctic air mass. Typically, these types of fronts will arrive faster and generally not slower than model data depictions, but with variance spread between several models, its hard to peg a specific frontal passage at this point. More than likely this boundary will arrive Sunday evening. The data is also trending toward slightly more precipitation chances with this system. There will be a small window for a few showers across southern OK Sunday night and a chance for a few areas of freezing rain or snow across far northern OK Monday morning through midday. Both probabilities will remain very low for this update due to the inconsistencies in the data. Precip types with shallow airmasses tend to favor freezing or mix, but the actual magnitude of the front is such that precip types would more than likely be snow for southeastern Kansas, northeastern OK and northwestern Arkansas. Again, at this point, chances are low but may be increasing in subsequent updates.