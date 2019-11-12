Oklahoma Brain Injury Recovery Foundation Aims To Help Those In Need
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa and Oklahoma have no activity-based rehab centers for people trying to recover from traumatic brain injuries.
Chris Lieberman and Kim Hann, his life partner, discovered as much while traveling to various states and cities trying to discover the keys to Chris’ recovery from his brain injury, which happened in 2016.
Chris fell from a ladder, hitting his head on a concrete floor. He was in a coma, had several surgeries, and although he survived he has far from recovered. He has had to re-learn most basic activities.
Those difficulties lead him and Kim Hann to found the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation designed to create advocacy, recovery and financial support for brain injury survivors. A first fundraiser is scheduled for November 23rd at Cain’s Ballroom.
All the information on the event is contained on the foundation website.