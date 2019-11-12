Rogers Co. Sheriff's Office, OSBI Investigate Death Of Inmate
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Rogers County Sheriff's Office and OSBI are investigating the death of an inmate after they suffered a self-inflicted brain injury.
According to Catoosa Police, officers arrested Lori Tedder at the Hard Rock Casino after she was seen running around the establishment screaming, wearing nothing but a bra and jeans. Officers escorted her off the property but arrested her after she became combative.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said Tedder suffered her brain injury after she was being combative in the jail.
Tedder's mother said she is heartbroken to be burying her daughter.
"My daughter has died as a result of an injury in that jail. I want to know every detail, and at this point in time there's no information as far as the medical aspect of it goes. I've had a verbal explanation how the accident happened," said Margaret Rafter, Tedder's mother.