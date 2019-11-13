Rogers Co. Sheriff's Office Releases Video After Inmate Death
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Rogers County Sheriff's Office has released the video of an inmate who died in custody at the jail.
"This was like a piece of horror movie," Margaret Rafter said, the mother of inmate Lorri Tedder.
The video shows Tedder fighting detention officers as they struggle to restrain her. Rafter said the video puts to rest her concerns over their use of force. She agrees it was necessary but has other questions remaining.
"It was lack of proper medical attention and care in a timely manner," Rafter said. "You can tell she went limp and I think the activity that followed was inadequate, not up to par, and not professional."
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said the video clearly shows the officers used patience and medical staff tended to her.
"I think this video stands all by itself. It's clear the quality is there. It showcases to me how difficult a detention officer's job is," Walton said.
Walton said Tedder hit her head during the fight.
"It certainly opens one's mind that there additional causes that could have led to the actual cause of death," Walton said.
Rafter said her daughter wasn't given medical attention fast enough, and staff didn't properly handle Tedder's mental state.
"My emotions were hideous that my daughter had to go through that. It's heartbreaking and indescribable to have to lose a child," Rafter said.