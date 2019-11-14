News
Woody Guthrie Prize To Be Presented To Rapper Chuck D
Thursday, November 14th 2019, 5:02 PM CST
TULSA, Ok - The Woody Guthrie Center is honoring Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Chuck D with the Woodie Guthrie Prize this Saturday at Cain's Ballroom.
Deana McCloud from the Woody Guthrie Center joined News On 6 to talk about the award and Chuck D.
Past recipients of the award include John Mellencamp (2018), Norman Lear (2017), Kris Kristofferson (2016), Mavis Staples (2015) and Pete Seeger.
