Law Enforcement Officers Stand Guard Over Mannford Police Chief's Body
STROUD, Oklahoma - In less than 24 hours, Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller will be laid to rest. While family and friends make preparations, law enforcement officers from across the state are at the Stroud funeral home, standing guard over Miller's body.
We have seen law enforcement cover Mannford Police shifts so the officers who worked with Chief Lucky Miller could grieve. We have seen officers stand and solute as Miller's body was brought back home.
Now we are seeing officers take turns guarding his body until his funeral tomorrow morning.
There is a special kind of pride some officers take when shining their boots before a shift. When your shift involves standing and guarding the body of fallen Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller before his funeral, the boot-shining job becomes all the more scared.
That is how some officers say they felt Friday as they took turns heading to the funeral home in Stroud to stand guard until Miller is laid to rest on Saturday.
Investigators in Florida say Miller was killed after a fight with one of his detectives while they were at a conference in Pensacola. The Mayor of Mannford says the two were best friends, and their community is still in shock.
In the meantime, a family friend of Miller's set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of flying his body back from Florida and his funeral, making sure Miller’s wife and her children can focus on their grief.
People have already donated $16,000 to help Miller's family which leaves them about $4,000 short of their $20,000 goal.
Miller’s funeral is Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Davenport First Baptist Church. His final resting place will be in Stroud.