Competency Hearing Set For Man Accused In 1999 Welch Murders
Wednesday, November 20th 2019, 12:48 PM CST
Updated:
CRAIG COUNTY, Oklahoma - Next month, a jury will determine whether a man charged in four 1999 homicides is competent.
Ronnie Busick is accused of killing Danny and Kathy Freeman. He's also charged in the presumed deaths of the couple's daughter, Ashley, and her friend, Lauria Bible.
The two teens disappeared from a mobile home in Welch and have never been found.
Busick denies he did anything and said he doesn't know where the girls are. He's set to be in court in Craig County on December 13.