Spotty showers will continue moving southward this morning away from northern sections but will eventually expand back into northern OK later this evening before exiting Friday morning to midday as the longwave trough to our west ejects eastward. We’ll experience pleasant weather this weekend before the next powerful storm system ejects into the plains Monday night into Tuesday. This system will be a big wind maker for Oklahoma and could produce a few storms across eastern OK into western Arkansas Tuesday. As the main upper level low ejects across the central plains Tuesday morning, snow is possible across far northwestern OK into part of southwestern into Nebraska on the back side of this system. A few days ago, the track of this low was more southward but has since become more consistent to our north. It appears the main impact for the Tulsa metro will be falling temps and windy weather Tuesday with a few storms to the east.