Arriving Cold Front Brings Falling Temperatures, Showers
Mild weather is underway Thursday morning with gusty south winds and lower to mid-60s, but a cold front will arrive soon bringing falling temperatures, north winds and a few showers. A narrow line of showers should develop along the boundary this morning across northeastern OK before moving into southern and east central OK midday to afternoon. Temps will drop into the 50s at midday and into the upper 40s later this afternoon across northern OK with 60s remaining across southeastern OK until late this afternoon. Additional showers or storms will form later tonight and exit sometime during the Friday morning to midday period. Colder weather remains Friday into early Saturday.
A very active weather pattern will continue across the nation for at least the next two weeks with several strong mid-level cyclones impacting large portions of the nation. The first wave that brought showers to the area yesterday and overnight is exiting this morning across the upper Missouri valley. Another strong upper level system is located across part of California and the southwest this morning and will move near our area late tonight into Friday morning. A surface cold front has already entered the state and is steadily moving southward with temps dropping into the 40s behind this boundary. This front will eventually bring colder weather later across our region.
Spotty showers will continue moving southward this morning away from northern sections but will eventually expand back into northern OK later this evening before exiting Friday morning to midday as the longwave trough to our west ejects eastward. We’ll experience pleasant weather this weekend before the next powerful storm system ejects into the plains Monday night into Tuesday. This system will be a big wind maker for Oklahoma and could produce a few storms across eastern OK into western Arkansas Tuesday. As the main upper level low ejects across the central plains Tuesday morning, snow is possible across far northwestern OK into part of southwestern into Nebraska on the back side of this system. A few days ago, the track of this low was more southward but has since become more consistent to our north. It appears the main impact for the Tulsa metro will be falling temps and windy weather Tuesday with a few storms to the east.
Wednesday into Thursday at first glance appears chilly and pleasant but a disturbance in the southwest flow may quickly arrive Thursday with showers approaching for part of Thanksgiving. We’ll introduce a chance for showers and highs mostly in the lower to mid-50s for Thursday. This active weather pattern may also bring additional active weather into the state for the weekend following Thanksgiving.
Alan Crone