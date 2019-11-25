The ad says he will seek to "restore faith in the dream that defines us where the wealthy will pay more in taxes and the middle class get their fair share. Everyone without health insurance can get it, and everyone who likes theirs, keep it." It ends with a tagline: "Jobs creator. Leader. Problem solver."

Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait informed employees that the news division won't be doing any investigations of Michael Bloomberg and his family during the campaign, a courtesy it will also extend to Bloomberg's rivals in the Democratic presidential primaries.

He explained in a memo Sunday that Bloomberg News "cannot treat Mike's Democratic competitors differently from him." Micklethwait said that Bloomberg News would publish articles or summaries of investigative work by other "credible journalistic institutions."

Should Bloomberg be chosen as the Democratic nominee, Bloomberg News will reassess how it will cover him, Micklethwait added.

The editors of Bloomberg's Opinion page, which "reflected his views," David Shipley, Tim O'Brien, as well as some members of the Board responsible for the editorials will be taking a leave of absence to join Bloomberg's campaign, Micklethwait also announced.