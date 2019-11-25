KOTV Tulsa Throwback: Bringing Up The Belvedere
TULSA, Oklahoma - Throughout KOTV's 70 years of covering the biggest stories in Tulsa, one memorable moment drew international attention.
During Oklahoma's centennial celebration, a 1957 Plymouth Belvedere, buried for 50 years in a time capsule on the grounds of the courthouse, was brought back above ground. Sharon King Davis was co-chair of the Oklahoma Centennial.
"It wasn't just our excitement, it was a world-wide excitement," remembered Davis.
She said there were nearly 100 media representatives, from all over the world, in Tulsa for the event. The car was encased in a plastic bag, with a rust inhibitor and a foil wrap cover.
"At one point we had ourselves convinced it was going to be pristine," Davis said.
When the time came to dig the car up, everyone's expectations did not meet reality.
"I just feel like I've lost a friend, but we haven't seen her yet," said Davis.
Over the years, the Belvedere's tomb had become a tub. It had three feet of water in it, and it wasn't the first time. Channel 6 was on the air live as the car was unearthed.
For many, it was disappointing, discouraging, and disheartening, yet it's still a great memory and a piece of Tulsa and KOTV history.
