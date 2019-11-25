News
U.S. Marshals Most Wanted Suspect Sought In Meth Trafficking Case
TULSA, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals need help finding this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect. Jamie Starr is charged in Kansas with possession with intent to distribute more than 900 grams of meth.
Authorities said Starr and a man named James Berry are co-defendants in the case, and she sometimes uses his last name. Berry was arrested in Tulsa earlier this month.
U.S. Marshals said Starr is known to carry a gun, and they think she may be in the Tulsa or Bartlesville area.
If you know where she is, call at 1-877-WANTED2.