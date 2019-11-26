We’ll have yet another mood swing in the weather by Black Friday! Strong south winds kick in on Friday, quickly shoving warm and humid air back into Green Country with highs back in the 60s. But you’ll still need the rain gear to head out for any Black Friday shopping, as additional showers and storms are possible. We’ll even have a threat for some strong to severe storms by late in the day Black Friday. Storm chances will come to an end early Saturday, though very windy weather will stick around through the weekend.