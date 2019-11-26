Windy Tuesday Ahead Of A Temperature Free-Fall
TULSA, Oklahoma - Buckle up, Green Country. An active weather pattern is kicking into gear for our Thanksgiving week, starting with a windy and warm Tuesday.
Mostly cloudy skies are returning for our Tuesday - and a few showers will impact southeastern Oklahoma as well, but it won’t slow down the warmth. We’ll see highs surge back into the lower 70s this afternoon! But the wind will be the biggest story. Southwest winds will gust to 35 miles per hour this afternoon, leading to high fire danger.
Please refrain from outdoor burning.
Winds will actually crank up even more this evening and tonight, with gusts over 40 to 45 miles per hour possible! At the same time the temperatures will start to free fall as a push of much chillier air arrives. By Wednesday morning we’ll be tumbling back to around the freezing mark, with wind chill values in the 20s. Thankfully, Wednesday will be a fairly calm day if you’re traveling around Oklahoma with dry conditions during the day. But things get messy again after that.
If you’re staying home in Oklahoma for Thanksgiving, it continues to look like a soggy holiday. Rain will spread into Green Country late Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning, with showers likely for a good portion of the day. We’ll stay chilly as well with temperatures only in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
We’ll have yet another mood swing in the weather by Black Friday! Strong south winds kick in on Friday, quickly shoving warm and humid air back into Green Country with highs back in the 60s. But you’ll still need the rain gear to head out for any Black Friday shopping, as additional showers and storms are possible. We’ll even have a threat for some strong to severe storms by late in the day Black Friday. Storm chances will come to an end early Saturday, though very windy weather will stick around through the weekend.
Buckle up for a wild ride!
I hope you have a great Tuesday, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!