Friends Say Innocent Woman Killed in BA Crash Was Devoted Mom and Grandmother
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police said Jennifer Holt died after driving near 81st and Garnett early Monday morning.
Officers said Hector Manuel Hernandez crossed the center line and hit her head on just after midnight.
"Completely into the other oncoming traffic,” Officer Chris Walker said.
Police said moments earlier, Hernandez hit somebody else just down the road. Walker said Holt would still be alive if Hernandez would have stayed on the scene of the first crash.
"A lot of times DUI suspects will attempt to leave the scene of a collision. They don't want to go to jail for a DUI, which is tragic. An innocent person lost their life because he did not stay around,” Walker said.
Shelly Burnham said she grew up with Holt and was friends with her. She said Holt “was a devoted mom and grandmother. She had a heart of gold, we all loved her and will miss her terribly."
On Facebook, another friend said Jennifer, "was the absolute sweetest to work with during my time at St John and she cared so for her patients. Always with a positive attitude and such a joy to be around."
The arrest affidavit for Hernandez said he was "unsteady on his feet," "his speech was slurred," and at one point told officers, "just take me in."
Court records show Hernandez has multiple traffic convictions in several counties, but no felony record. Broken Arrow Police said they plan to ramp up their DUI enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday