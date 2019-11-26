"We expect to discuss the constitutional framework through which the House may analyze the evidence gathered in the present inquiry. We will also discuss whether your alleged actions warrant the House's exercising its authority to adopt articles of impeachment," Nadler continued.

Mr. Trump and his Republican allies have protested that the president and his legal team have not had the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses in the inquiry thus far. The resolution establishing the framework for the inquiry gives Mr. Trump the opportunity to participate in the Judiciary Committee portion of the proceedings. Nadler gave Mr. Trump a deadline of December 1 to inform the committee if he would like to attend the hearing.

"I remain committed to ensuring a fair and informative process. To that end, I remind you that participation by the President or his counsel has been described by the Committee in past inquiries as 'not a right but a privilege or a courtesy which is being extended to the President's counsel,'" Nadler wrote, quoting the rules from the 1974 impeachment hearings into President Nixon. "I am hopeful that you and your counsel will opt to participate in the Committee's hearing, consistent with the rules of decorum and with the solemn nature of the work before us."

The administration has so far resisted requests for documents and refused to allow certain officials to testify in the impeachment proceedings. White House counsel Pat Cipollone declared in October that the administration would not cooperate with the inquiry, a directive several officials have disregarded in the face of congressional subpoenas.

Kimberly Brown contributed reporting.