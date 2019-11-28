Stand In The Gap Organization Helps Oklahoma Women Transition From Prison
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Like at many homes across Green Country this Thanksgiving, the Walton family hosted family and friends.
And this year, the Waltons had an extra special guest.
"I have 76 felonies on my record with 132 counts. I'm a five-time convicted felon," said Dusty Trammell, their guest.
Trammell got a full Thanksgiving dinner for the first time in her life.
"You get a sack lunch for dinner because they close the kitchen,” said Trammell. “You get a bologna sandwich, an apple and a bag of chips."
Trammell was just released from prison over the summer after spending 17 years behind bars.
Growing up in a house with drugs, she doesn't remember Thanksgivings as a kid.
But that's changed this year thanks to the Waltons and an organization called Stand in the Gap, which helps women recently released from prison transition back into society and not go back.
"We benefit from being around her, as much as she benefits from being around us," said Scott Walton.
This is the first year Scott Walton, who's also the Rogers County Sheriff, opened up his doors with his family.
"We're in it for the long haul,” said Walton. “We want to do as much for her as we possibly can and watch her be successful."
And that success is evident on days like Thanksgiving, as Trammell spends her holiday with someone she never thought she would.
"I never in a million years thought I'd be taking selfies with the Sheriff,” Trammell laughed. “Never. I ran from the police. For my entire life, I have ran from cops - and God's like, nuh uh, not no more; watch this."