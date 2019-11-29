President Trump Visits Troops In Afghanistan For Thanksgiving
President Trump made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan Thursday, marking his first trip to the region since becoming President.
President Trump's visit to American troops in Afghanistan comes less than three months after U.S. talks with the Taliban fell apart.
On Thanksgiving, President trump visited Bagram airbase and thanked members of the military for their service.
"There's nowhere I'd rather celebrate this thanksgiving than right here with the toughest, strongest, best and bravest warriors on the face of the earth" said President Trump.
The President also announced he had re-started peace talks with the Taliban, which fell apart in September.
He also sat down for Thanksgiving dinner with about 500 troops and held a meeting with the President of Afghanistan.
There are currently about 12,000 U.S. troops in the country--fighting America's longest war.
The president reaffirmed his desire to bring a majority of them home.
The trip was kept top secret for security reasons with the president flying out of an undisclosed airport in Florida Wednesday evening-- leaving his family behind at Mar-A-Lago.