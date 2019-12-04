TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Christmas Parade is just 10 days away, and this year is expected to be bigger than ever! The parade is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14.



There are some changes to the route this year. The parade will end at the block party at H.A. Chapman Green Park near 6th and Main. Organizers said that will allow more families to gather downtown to watch the parade.