Bixby Police Investigate Malware Attack Involving School District
BIXBY, Oklahoma - The Bixby School District said they are dealing with a malware attack that seems to have originated at the middle school. They don’t believe any student or employee personal data has been compromised.
Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said they believe about 100 computers have been affected, primarily at the middle school and athletic complex. He said they were fortunate that the attack was caught early.
"Our IT Dept has disconnected the infected computers from the network, and we are currently running scans to try to identify the source, as well as the extent of the attack," Miller told News On 6.
"The good news is that almost all of our district services are housed in the cloud, and we don't believe any student or employee personal data has been compromised."
Miller said the Bixby Police Department is assisting in the investigation.