Tulsa Police: Suspects Arrested Connected To Best Buy Burglary Ring
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police cracked into a burglary ring connected to possibly $10 million in losses for Best Buy.
Investigators said as many as 50 Best Buy stores have been burglarized, including three in Oklahoma in the last week.
When burglars hit the Midtown Best Buy store, detectives said they got in an out quickly, breaking through the glass and grabbing $20,000 worth of Apple products, then leaving within two minutes.
They didn't know police were waiting and watching.
"Once we see car pull into the parking lot, we have a minute to prepare, when a car pulls in at 4 in the morning, it's kind of odd," Tulsa Police Lt. Tim Means said.
After an Owasso Best Buy was burglarized, concerned store employees spoke with a Tulsa Officer, who relayed their worries more stores would be hit. TPD mobilized 14 officers to watch the three Tulsa stores and thieves arrived the first night. "It worked out pretty well for us, not so much for them" said Means.
Police said four suspects ran from the store, and three were caught: Aaron Davis, Jevonte Morgan and Dequency Dunn. Another man is still missing.
Police said the four were staying at the Embassy Suites in Tulsa, and their detectives found stolen products from Oklahoma City. Police believe the burglary suspects in Tulsa are part of a much larger group hitting Best Buy stores throughout the nation.