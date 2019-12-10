Cold Weather Remains For Tuesday; Warm Up On The Way
Cold weather remains today with thinning cloud cover and lighter winds. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid-40s with slowly improving temperatures through the end of the week. I’ll track several disturbances and fronts for the next few days, but the system Sunday may bring some precipitation into northern OK and southern Kansas.
A small area of post frontal showers will continue early this morning, but mostly outside of our main areas of concern across extreme southeastern OK into north Texas where a few areas of mixed precipitation will be possible. We’re starting with temps in the 20s this morning and will rebound with highs in the mid-40s this afternoon with some afternoon sunshine. Wind speeds will be much lighter compared to yesterday and should be near or less than 10 mph from the north by morning to afternoon.
The rest of the week appears rather uneventful from a sensible weather standpoint with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the lower 50s Wednesday and Thursday and into mid-50s Friday. Our next upper level system will brush the area Thursday increasing clouds and breezy weather, but no major impacts will occur. A stronger shortwave will dive across the central plains into the Mid Missouri Valley Friday night into Saturday morning and will bring another surface front across the area early Saturday, but again, we anticipate no major impacts other than a wind shift, but temperatures should become noticeably colder by Saturday evening into Sunday.
The 2nd half of the weekend may offer some impactful weather as some data will bring another disturbance across the plains as colder air deepens into northern OK. This system will more than likely result in snow Sunday across part of western to central Kansas, and possibly into sections of far northern OK. Confidence is currently low for northern OK due to some inconsistencies in the data for these periods. Higher confidence is already present for snow in western to central Kansas Sunday. Our forecast will have low mentions for the period of Sunday into Monday for some wintry precip, mostly in the form of snow, across far northern OK and some light showers across southern sections.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone