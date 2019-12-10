The 2nd half of the weekend may offer some impactful weather as some data will bring another disturbance across the plains as colder air deepens into northern OK. This system will more than likely result in snow Sunday across part of western to central Kansas, and possibly into sections of far northern OK. Confidence is currently low for northern OK due to some inconsistencies in the data for these periods. Higher confidence is already present for snow in western to central Kansas Sunday. Our forecast will have low mentions for the period of Sunday into Monday for some wintry precip, mostly in the form of snow, across far northern OK and some light showers across southern sections.