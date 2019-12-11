Skiatook Church Makes Christmas Happen For Kids Affected By Spring Floods
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma - ‘Tis the season for giving, and Riveted Church in Skiatook has decided to focus its Christmas giving on the 88 kids at the Avant School.
Jacqui Ashford, who volunteers at the school, suggested to the church leaders the school might be a worthy seasonal focus for its Angel Tree project this year.
“Their parents are struggling to recover from the flooding last spring,” Ashford said.
She says for most of those families, Christmas is on the back burner. So the church got together with the school, teachers got the kids' wish lists together, and the project is well on the way.
They are also collecting blankets, hats and gloves and hope next year to add shoes and coats to the project.
There’s a big gift wrapping party at the church Sunday, and the gifts will be distributed next week at the school. They say there’s still time to get involved; just contact the church at its website.