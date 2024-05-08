'Get Whatever You Need': Resources, Shelters Available To Oklahomans Through American Red Cross

The American Red Cross has shelters open and is providing relief to those impacted by Oklahoma's recent storms. Matt Trotter from the Red Cross joined us to share more about the resources available.

By: News On 6

The American Red Cross has shelters open and is providing relief to those impacted by our recent storms.

Matt Trotter from the Red Cross joined us on Six In The Morning to share more about the resources available.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Red Cross tornado response and how you can give and receive help.

SHELTER LOCATIONS:

Osage County Fairgrounds at 320 Skyline Drive in Pawhuska, OK Christ Community Church in Ardmore at 2620 Mt. Washington Road Crossway Church at 2108 W Broadway Ave. in Sulphur. Murray County Sheriff's Office has also designated this site as a reunification center. Shelter on standby: A shelter at the First Baptist Church at 102 E Second Ave. in Cordell is on standby. Supplies will remain in place, and local officials will notify Red Cross if it becomes needed.

About how many people are using shelters after tornadoes came through Oklahoma?

"We still have a few folks in our shelter in Sulphur after those April 27 tornadoes. And we have about a dozen people in our shelter in Osage County right now. That's more than we had on the first night. And it's typical that we see additional folks come into the shelter after a day or two after disaster just because it takes people sometimes a day or two to figure out their bearings, understand if they have somewhere to go long term, or if they really need the Red Cross shelter."

What is the Red Cross in need of right now?

"For the Red Cross, our biggest needs are financial donations and volunteer power. Those are the two things that really make our mission possible to provide care and comfort to people after a disaster like this. So we're encouraging people, if they want to volunteer go to redcross.org/volunteer. We do have an expedited process for some folks who may be able to help us with sheltering and other on the ground operations that we do, and redcross.org/donate to support disaster relief financially. You know, these big responses across an entire state don't happen without people's support. We don't receive much in the way of public funding. Most of our mission is supported by financial donors, just like your viewers."

What are some resources that are available to folks who are affected by storms?

"So in Red Cross shelters, obviously, you can stay overnight. It's a safe place to sleep. But we have lots of other things that we provide people there as well. We have nurses who provide health services, can help you replace lost medical items or prescriptions. Even if you lost your glasses, we can help people find a new pair. We have mental health services and emotional support. We have spiritual care, which essentially are chaplains that can help people who are in need of some spiritual guidance during a disaster. And we can help people with recovery referrals to other community organizations. So not just things that the Red Cross does, but other services in your area that you may not know about. And I think what people don't understand sometimes is you don't have to stay in a Red Cross shelter to get all of those services. And that includes meals and snacks and water. You can stop by to get whatever you need. And if you have somewhere else to stay, that's great. You can go there. Everything at the Red Cross that we have to help you is free. We offer our services to anybody. And again, you don't have to stay in the shelter to get the resources and assistance that we offer there."