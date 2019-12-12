Rogers County Sheriff’s Office Collects Evidence In Possible 2013 Homicide
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A three-day search for a possible homicide victim at property near Oologah ended with investigators finding evidence they said will be “significant” in the case.
The search happened on a homeowner’s 20-acre property not far from Hwy 169.
The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said it can’t share what investigators found, but said they collected evidence both underground and in the water.
Crews with the Rogers County District 2 Commissioner’s office brought heavy equipment to the land Thursday and excavated for several hours.
Major Coy Jenkins with the sheriff’s office said crews went about two feet into the ground, revealing evidence investigators believe will be “significant” to the case.
Cadaver dogs from K9 Detection of Oklahoma and Task Force One out of Tulsa alerted investigators to two locations deputies said are “concerning.”
“Both sets of dogs are what we feel are very, very experienced. And that we’re confident in the areas that both sets of dogs alerted on,” Major Coy Jenkins said.
The FBI Dive Team also spent two days this week looking for clues in two ponds.
The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Norman Police Department about two men shooting and killing a man in 2013.
“Then to cover up their crime, they had dismembered the body parts. And we were told that it was with a chainsaw. I know that sounds disgusting and everything, but that’s what we’re looking at,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said investigators have two people of interest, but they are interviewing several others and have a lot of work ahead.
“We have to consider a lot of different angles. We have to consider a lot of different people and we gotta consider a lot of evidence as we move forward,” Jenkins said.
Investigators are considering looking at other properties for more evidence as they move forward.
If you know anything about what could have happened six years ago, call the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.