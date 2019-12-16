Tulsa County DHS Worker Accused Of Downloading Child Pornography
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa County Department of Human Services employee was arrested over the weekend, accused of downloading child pornography.
Sapulpa Police said they are part of a state-wide unit that investigates child crimes. They said they used an IP address to track down Joseph Koss and arrest him.
Officers said the online investigation started back in September. They said Koss downloaded several files that were flagged by their active child pornography investigations.
They said they then found out Koss' computer was set up to automatically download certain files based on keywords. Officers used a search warrant to get inside Koss' home, and they told us they found several devices that had child porn on them.
Sapulpa Police said Koss is CLEET certified, and although he is not a police officer, he is employed by DHS as an investigator for the Office of Client Advocacy.
Investigators also learned that one of the cell phones collected during the search is a state-issued cell phone. Investigators said Koss has not given them the code to unlock that phone, so it has not yet been searched.
Koss bonded out of the Creek County Jail about an hour after being booked.